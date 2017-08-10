Groundbreaking set for new Coles fire station

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A new fire station will be built next to the Coles District Fire and Rescue Department.

A groundbreaking for the 21,400 square-foot replacement fire and rescue station on Route 234 on 13712 Dumfries Road near Independent Hill will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 14. When it opens, the new station will house a heavy rescue, tanker, a basic life-support ambulance, and a truck to battle brush fires.

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department will continue to operate its HAZMAT unit from the new Coles station, too. The new building will feature expanded office space, sleeping quarters, more suitable apparatus areas, and hazmat storage, according to the county’s capital improvement plan.

The current building sits on nine acres of land and is assessed at $1.4 million. It will be torn down after the new fire station opens in fall 2018.

The area on which the old station sits will be used for training first responders for HAZMAT situations, said Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe. He said there was no discussion on selling the land on the busy Route 234 corridor to the private developer after the new fire station opens.

When viewing the current building from the front, the new station will be built to the left of the existing structure. The new station is slated to cost $10.7 million.

The current Coles firehouse dates back to 1980. It replaced a firehouse built in 1949, according to fire officials.

In 2014, the Coles District Volunteer Fire Department merged with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue. Design work for the new station started one year before the merger.

A total of 40 fire and rescue staff members are assigned to the station.