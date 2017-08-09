Mission BBQ donates $2 for each red cup purchased

Mission BBQ will bring back it’s red Amercian Hero’s cup this late summer.

When diners purchase a drink in the cup for $3.99, a total of $2 of the purchase will go to a charity chosen by local fire and police departments. Customers may keep the cup and bring them back for discounted refills.

Funds from cup purchases in Stafford County will go to Operation Warm: Coats for Kids, according to Stafford County Fire Chief Mark Lockhart.

The promotion runs Aug. 11 through Sept. 11.

Mission BBQ has locations in North Stafford at 267 Garrisvonville Road, and a soon-to-open location on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. A company spokeswoman was unable to provide us with information about the opening of the Woodbridge location.