WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

73°

Menu

News
Adopt Me Wednesday: Reggie is neutered and gets along great with other dogs

by Potomac Local on August 9, 2017 at 9:00 am Leave a Comment

The Stafford County Animal Shelter as a furry friend waiting for his forever home. 

Here’s what they had to say: 

His name is Reggie. He’s about 2-3 years old! Very energetic and playful!

Gets along great with other dogs, but we aren’t sure about kitties. He is neutered and up to date on his vaccines. He was found as a stray so we aren’t sure if he is housebroken or not.

Reggie also does better with older children as he can get a little rough with little ones when he plays

You can visit the animal shelter’s website for more information, as well as see operating hours so you can visit Reggie and other animals in Stafford County.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Pets, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Lake Ridge, Lorton, Manassas Local, Occoquan Local, Stafford, Woodbridge Local, Gainesville, Haymarket Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...