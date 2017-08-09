News Adopt Me Wednesday: Reggie is neutered and gets along great with other dogs
The Stafford County Animal Shelter as a furry friend waiting for his forever home.
Here’s what they had to say:
His name is Reggie. He’s about 2-3 years old! Very energetic and playful!
Gets along great with other dogs, but we aren’t sure about kitties. He is neutered and up to date on his vaccines. He was found as a stray so we aren’t sure if he is housebroken or not.
Reggie also does better with older children as he can get a little rough with little ones when he plays
You can visit the animal shelter’s website for more information, as well as see operating hours so you can visit Reggie and other animals in Stafford County.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Local lender expands free Q&A series for business owners
August 8, 2017
First phase of Sentara Northern Virginia Emergency Department renovation is complete
August 7, 2017
Time is running out for summer reading, but it’s not too late
August 7, 2017
August 2, 2017
August 2, 2017
‘Brew Republic’ a nation devoid of craft beer snobs
July 27, 2017