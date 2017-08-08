Police response to medical emergency leads to arrests

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Stafford Deputies responded to a report of an unknown medical emergency to the rear of 620 Cambridge Street on August 4, 2017, at 8:08 p.m. Upon arrival, they located two individuals unresponsive, one on the ground by the driver’s side door of a Ford pickup truck and the other laying behind the vehicle.

One of the deputies noticed a white powdery substance spread across the center console of the truck which he believed to be heroin. Narcan was then administered to one of the subjects and he was immediately transported by rescue to Mary Washington Hospital. The second subject also regained consciousness and was transported to Mary Washington for evaluation.

The two suspects were identified as William C. Cullen of Stafford and Joseph P. Campbell of Louisa, VA. Both were charged with Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia. Joseph Campbell also had an outstanding warrant in Louisa County.