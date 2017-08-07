‘The accused assaulted the victim and grabbed her by the neck’

From Prince William County police:

Strangulation | Brandishing a Firearm – On August 2 at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 7000 block of Lakota Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an assault involving weapons. The investigation revealed the victim, a 31-year-old woman, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated physically.

During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim and, at one point, grabbed her by the neck. The victim was eventually able to separate from the accused. The accused then retrieved a firearm and pointed it towards the victim. The accused also broke property inside the home including the victim’s cell phone.

When the accused left the home briefly, the victim was able to lock the door and contact police. Officers arrived and detained the accused without further incident. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Cristian Alexander PLEITEZ-CORTEZ, was arrested.

Arrested on August 2:

Cristian Alexander PLEITEZ-CORTEZ, 25, of 13222 Nassau Drive in Woodbridge

Charged with strangulation, brandishing a firearm, assault & battery and destruction of property

Court Date: August 11, 2017 | Bond Unavailable