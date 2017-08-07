Saved Hands Foundation is preparing for School Back Pack Giveaway

· Good morning Prince William – Saved Hands Foundation is in the final week preparing for their Annual August Back to School Back Pack Giveaway! It’s as easy as picking up a few extra items this week and dropping them off starting at 12 noon on Saturday, August 12th at Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge. Please help a kid start the new school year with the basics to make them be successful. Contact Pamela at 703-895-6681 for more info.

· Merrimac Farm is looking for volunteers to help in the gardens on both Saturday, August 12th and August 26th, 9 a.m.- 12 noon. Come get your hands dirty and enjoy. Please call (703) 499-4954 for more info.

· Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has the best deal in town for all you crab lovers- come join their event at VFW Post 1503 on Minnieville Road for all you can eat crabs, flounder, wing dings, corn on the cob, potatoes, beans and much more for just $65 a ticket- wow! This event supports their scholarship and public service fund. Please check out their website at pwcacdst.org to purchase tickets.

· Habitat for Humanity in Manassas needs volunteers to help at the Restore. It’s a super fun, busy place. Please sign up on their volunteer calendar for the shift that works best for you: habitatpwc.org.

· Project Mend-a-House is looking for volunteers who love to fix stuff join their great teams. Both skilled and unskilled handymen and women are needed. These great folks are also registering individuals in the new Chronic Disease Self Management Program starting in September in both Manassas and Woodbridge. Please call (703) 792-7663 or visit their website: pmah.org to learn more.

· The Manassas, Bull Run Rotary Clubs supporting the great work at SERVE needs tons of volunteers for the Lou Maroon Golf Tournament on Wednesday, September 13th at the Evergreen Country Club. Jobs include check-in of teams, run the putting contest, sell raffle tickets, take photos and greet golfers as they tee off. Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old and be able to stand for the 2-3 hour shift. Shifts are 9am-12pm, 12-2:30pm and 2:30-5 p.m. Come join the fun for a fabulous cause. Please call Navara at (571) 748-2536 to learn more.

· Serve our Willing Warriors (SOWW) is looking for Ambassadors and Guest Services Support Team members. SOWW was founded to help support our Nation’s wounded, injured or ill military members. They provide an enjoyable respite experience for our recovering warriors, their families, and their caretakers in a warm, home-like atmosphere. For detailed information on each of these positions, please contact Kimberly at Kimberly.gaytan@willingwarriors.org or 571-248-2213 and be sure to visit their website: www.willingwarriors.org. The next volunteer orientation is Thursday, August 31st, 6-7pm! They also have two events coming up including their 5th Annual Golf Tournament on September 18th and their Annual Gala on November 4th at the MGM National Harbor.

· Leesylvania State Park is looking for volunteers every Monday until Labor Day 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for lots of fun clean-up projects. Gather your work clothes, boots, water bottle, and friends to join in the fun. Please call (703) 583-6904 to learn more.

· Volunteer Prince William’s Disaster Services Program is looking for people to help deliver emergency preparedness information to the public through a variety of outreach programs. Most activities will occur during regular business hours so this would be a great deal for retirees. Remember, September is National Disaster Preparedness Month! Contact Bonnie to learn more: bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org.

· Our Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is still looking for volunteers for the Area Agency on Aging’s Meal on Wheels program You can sign up for a regular day or be a substitute driver. It is easy to do just by picking up a few meals at the Senior Center kitchens in Manassas or Woodbridge and delivering to your route. Bring joy and combat hunger among our seniors! If you are age 55+ contact Jan at 571-292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team. Adults 54 and under please phone Reede at 703-792-6413.

· RSVP is also in urgent need of volunteers aged 55+ who can drive veterans and/or their spouses to medical appointments in Prince William County. There is a particular need for volunteers in eastern PWC to help veterans retired from Quantico and Fort Belvoir. Volunteers pick up veterans at their home, take them to their appointment, and assist with filling a prescription (if needed) and transport the veteran safely home. It is a wonderful way to say “thank you” to our veterans and their family members for their service, and it only takes a few hours out of a day. Contact Jan at 571-292-5302 for all the details.

· Think cool fall weather! Mark your calendar for the Walk to End Alzheimer on Saturday, October 21st at the Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed with event set-up, clean-up, refreshments, route monitoring and much more. Please email Ben at bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· Keep Prince William Beautiful is gearing up for their 1st Annual Old Bridge Road clean-up on Monday, October 9th: 9a.m.-12 noon. This perfect event for all especially families and groups! Please email them at info@kpwb.org for more info.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.