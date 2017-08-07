Remodeled Woodbridge ALDI reopening, followed by hiring event

WOODBRIDGE — The new and improved Woodbridge ALDI is scheduled to reopen on Friday, August 18. Their Official Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway, eco-friendly bag distribution, and Produce for a Year sweepstakes, is scheduled to begin at 7:50 a.m.

This newly updated location is one of 1,300 U.S. stores the company plans to remodel by 2020. The Woodbridge store joins other remodeled ALDI’s locations in Manassas, North Stafford, and Fredericksburg that opened earlier this summer.

The renovations come as Lidl, a competitor grocer that followed ALDI to the U.S. from Germany, is opening stores across the country. Lidl will soon open locations in Prince William County at the corner of Minnieville and Old Bridge Roads in Lake Ridge, off Ashton Avenue near Manassas, on Route 234 near Dumfries, as well as in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

The newly renovated ALDI stores are expected to feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting, and environmentally friendly building materials. Stores will also feature energy-saving refrigeration systems as well as LED lighting.

Aside from a new look, ALDI also offers a range of groceries along with new product lines. These new product lines will include a growing organic selection, USDA Choice meats, gluten-free products, and SimplyNature products which are free of select artificial ingredients and preservatives. In an attempt to better serve their customers, ALDI will also feature a full line of baby products.

The newly renovated Woodbridge ALDI is located at 13782 Smoketown Road.

A hiring event for the Woodbridge ALDI stores will also be taking place at the newly renovated location on Monday, August 21 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Positions available include store associates, shift managers, and manager trainees. Applicants must be 18 years or older with a high school diploma or equivalent, retail experience is preferred, willing to undergo drug screenings and background checks. Applicants must also be available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.