WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

83°

Menu

Traffic
New traffic pattern taking shape at Dale Blvd. and I-95

by Potomac Local on August 2, 2017 at 12:23 pm Leave a Comment

DALE CITY —  A new signal light at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Dale Boulevard is active.

The light stops westbound traffic on Dale Boulevard to that drivers exiting Interstate 95 south can turn left onto the boulevard. 

Under the old traffic pattern, drivers had to merge from I-95 south with eastbound traffic on the boulevard. 

Work on the signal light and new intersection is not complete, however, 

From VDOT: 

A portion of the ramp from southbound I-95 to Dale Blvd (Route 784) will be closed between 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 and 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 to pave the realigned ramp, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured via Potomac Mills Road and Gideon Drive back to Dale Boulevard.

All work is weather permitting.

The work is part of the project to realign the ramp and add a traffic signal so that traffic from southbound I-95 can merge more safely onto westbound Dale Boulevard. The signal went into operation earlier this week. The overall project is scheduled for completion later this month.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dale City Local, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...