Traffic New traffic pattern taking shape at Dale Blvd. and I-95
DALE CITY — A new signal light at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Dale Boulevard is active.
The light stops westbound traffic on Dale Boulevard to that drivers exiting Interstate 95 south can turn left onto the boulevard.
Under the old traffic pattern, drivers had to merge from I-95 south with eastbound traffic on the boulevard.
Work on the signal light and new intersection is not complete, however,
From VDOT:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
A portion of the ramp from southbound I-95 to Dale Blvd (Route 784) will be closed between 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 and 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 to pave the realigned ramp, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured via Potomac Mills Road and Gideon Drive back to Dale Boulevard.
All work is weather permitting.
The work is part of the project to realign the ramp and add a traffic signal so that traffic from southbound I-95 can merge more safely onto westbound Dale Boulevard. The signal went into operation earlier this week. The overall project is scheduled for completion later this month.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘Brew Republic’ a nation devoid of craft beer snobs
July 27, 2017
Sell for FREE, shop at the Chick-fil-A Bristow Community Appreciation Yard Sale
July 24, 2017
Licensed stylist or barber needed
July 20, 2017
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017