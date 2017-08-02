New members fill Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors

MANASSAS — There are some new members on the Habitat for Humanity Prince William County Board of Directors.

Habitat for Humanity Prince William County recently held elections to its Board of Directors for Fiscal Year 2018.

New board members include Rob Major (L), President of Major Home Inspections, a family-owned business in Prince William County, who was elected to serve a three-year term ending in 2020. Mr. Major previously served on Habitat’s board from 2006-2012. He was also elected to serve as the Secretary of the Board of Directors for a one-year term. Chuck Rector (R), Vice President of Weber Rector Commercial Real Estate Services based in Manassas, was also elected to a three-year term and will serve as Treasurer of the Board for one year. Chuck has more than twenty-five years of experience as a commercial general contractor and developer and is well known in the business community for his service on non-profit and industry-related boards and committees.

Other officers and directors elected to the Habitat for Humanity Board are: Chair: Karen Wilkinson, retired; Chair-Elect: Brian Smith, retired; Immediate Past Chair: Lawrence Hughes, retired; Directors: John McBride of Odin, Feldman & Pittleman, P.C.; Michael Kitchen, Christopher Consultants; and Renee Woolfolk, First Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Left to right, back row: Chuck Rector, Larry Hughes, Aron Perkins, Scott Silvestain, Bob Anderson, Rob Anderson, John McBride. Seated: Brian Smith and Renee Woolfolk. Absent from photo: Karen Wilkinson.

Habitat is grateful to three members for completing their service on Habitat’s Board. Bob Anderson, owner of Metro Sign and Design and Scott Silvestain of DuvallWheeler, LLP, both ended three-year terms. Aron Perkins resigned from the Board of Directors after a two-year term to take a position on staff with the organization as its Programs Director.