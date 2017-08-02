News Manassas man arrested after investigation of aggravated sexual battery
From Prince William County police:
Aggravated Sexual Battery – On August 1, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau, in conjunction with Child Protective Services, began an investigation into an assault which was reported to have occurred at a residence located in Manassas in December of 2016.
The investigation revealed the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted by the accused, a family member, while she was sleeping. The incident was recently disclosed which prompted the investigation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Eliu TOBAR ESCOBAR, was arrested.
Arrested on August 1:
Eliu TOBAR ESCOBAR, 34, of the 7800 block of Chase Court in Manassas
Charged with aggravated sexual battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
