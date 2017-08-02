Gillespie takes a night out in Haymarket

HAYMARKET — Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie was in Haymarket on Tuesday for National Night Out.

These photos, sent to us by the Prince William County Republican Committee, show the Republican with Prince William County Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland, and Gainesville School Board representative Alyson Satterwhite, talking with residents.

Gillespie continues to visit Prince William County. He was in Occoquan last week to meet with veterans.