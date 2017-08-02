WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

Food supplier expands in Prince William County

by Potomac Local on August 2, 2017 at 5:30 am Leave a Comment

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — US Foods chose Prince William County in which to expand and to bring 100 new jobs.

From Gov. Terry McAuliffe:

“Virginia’s distribution base remains strong and continues to grow, thanks to leading companies like US Foods that choose to reinvest in the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This important project was very competitive, and we are proud that major companies continue to recognize the advantage of Virginia’s strategic Mid-Atlantic location and extensive transportation infrastructure. As we celebrate another step forward in our ongoing efforts to build the new Virginia economy by promoting the growth of existing businesses, we thank US Foods for its continued partnership and growth in Prince William County.”

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 chefs, restaurants, and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With nearly 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with broad and innovative food offerings and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois and generates approximately $23 billion in annual revenue.

The company employs 900 people across two campuses in Virginia, with one on Livingston Road in Prince William County near Manassas, and the other in Salem, near Roanoke.

More from a press release:

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince William County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

