Church members donate 7,000 pounds of food for families in need

From Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington:

“It’s the summertime, and a lot of people are on vacation, so to get this amount of food is impressive and greatly needed.”

-Vince A. Cannava

Program Director, St. Lucy Food Project

A weekend food collection for hungry children at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Gainesville has workers and volunteers thrilled at the St. Lucy Food Project, a program with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. A summer food drive at the church yielded an unprecedented 7,000 pounds in food donations for this time of year.

The food was collected after Masses on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, by the Knights of Columbus council at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and then transported to the St. Lucy Food Project hub in Manassas. From there, the food will be distributed to local pantries and various pantries throughout the 21 counties and 7 independent cities of the Diocese of Arlington as needed.

The food was collected after Masses on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, by the Knights of Columbus council at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and then transported to the St. Lucy Food Project hub in Manassas. From there, the food will be distributed to local pantries and various pantries throughout the 21 counties and 7 independent cities of the Diocese of Arlington as needed.

“This food is vital at this time of year. Not only are low-income children missing their free school lunches, they’re missing breakfast, too,” said Vince A. Cannava, Program Director and Food Source Developer for the St. Lucy Food Project with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington. “This food will help hundreds of families bring food to their table. It shows the radical generosity and outreach of the Catholic parishes in our diocese,” said Art Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington.

Father Thomas Vander Woude is the Pastor of Holy Trinity Church. When asked why so many parishioners from his parish donated food, he said, “Holy Trinity is a very generous parish. Our families have a heart for the less fortunate. The recent collection of food for St. Lucy has again shown the generosity of our parishioners.”

For information on donating food, money, or volunteering with the St. Lucy Project, please call (703) 479-2975.