Adopt Me Wednesday: Patty is desperately searching for a permanent home

From the Manassas Animal Adoption Center:

Patty is a beautiful, six year old girl that is desperately searching for a permanent home. She has been through a lot this past year and has been abandoned several times now. Patty is extremely sweet and affectionate but she does need to be the only pet in her new home. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

For more information on Patty, please contact the City of Manassas Animal Shelter at 703-257-2420.