Adopt Me Wednesday: Patty is desperately searching for a permanent home

by Potomac Local on August 2, 2017 at 9:00 am Leave a Comment

From the Manassas Animal Adoption Center

Patty is a beautiful, six year old girl that is desperately searching for a permanent home. She has been through a lot this past year and has been abandoned several times now. Patty is extremely sweet and affectionate but she does need to be the only pet in her new home. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

For more information on Patty, please contact the City of Manassas Animal Shelter at 703-257-2420.

