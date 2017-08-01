Roem gets ‘Trump bump’ after transgender military ban

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Virginia House of Delegates candidate Danica Roem can thank the president for an increase in campaign donations.

Roem is Virginia’s first transgender candidate and is running against Delegate Bob Marshall (R-Fauquier, Prince Wiliam, Manassas Park).

From an email from Danica Roem:

I’m excited to announce we raised $112,974.21 from 820 donations in July. That’s more money than even House Majority Leader Kirk Cox (R) raised during the last reporting period, June 2-30 ($112,311). In fact, the number of donations we received exceeded the total number of donations received by the top 18 Republican fundraisers from June combined. Just on Monday, July 31, we received 135 donations totaling about $6,692, entirely from donations between $1-$250. That’s 108 more donations than Del. Bob Marshall (R-13) received from June 2-30 combined and about $2,000 more than he raised that entire month. We’ve outpaced Del. Marshall in fundraising from the four communities that make up the 13th District – Manassas, Manassas Park, Gainesville, and Haymarket – from the greater Prince William County area, from the state and across the country. In fact, our largest donation of the day July 31 ($250) came from someone who lives in Signal Hill precinct, the same precinct as Del. Marshall (I live next door in Yates Ford). More than $70,000 of our July haul came since last Wednesday when President Trump took a page directly out of Del. Bob Marshall’s (R-13) discriminatory playbook from 2011 by announcing he wanted to ban transgender people from serving in the military. That came six years after Del. Marshall filed HB 2474 to ban gay and lesbian Virginians from serving in the Virginia National Guard.

Marshall’s statement emailed to Potomac Local on July 26, 2017: