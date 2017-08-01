Complete a semester in only 14 weeks with Nova Express Weekend

From Northern Virginia Community College:

Beginning in the fall 2017 semester, Northern Virginia Community College students can advance their career at a much faster pace through NOVA’s Express Weekend and Evening College @ the Woodbridge Campus.

NOVA Express Weekend and Evening College @ The Woodbridge Campus enables students to take an entire semester of classes needed to earn a degree or certification, all outside of standard business hours. Adult learners who are busy balancing full-time jobs and family responsibilities can enroll in a 12-credit schedule, selecting from a wide variety of classes, including NOVA’s new business degree.

This new, innovative approach to accommodate the busy schedules of NOVA students offers flexible, hybrid (half classroom learning & half online) courses at 9 a.m. and/or 11 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and after 6 p.m. on weekday evenings. Students can finish a semester in only 14 weeks, instead of the usual 16 and also receive support, advising and instruction from NOVA faculty and staff.

Registration for fall 2017 is now open. The 16-week fall session and first eight-week session begins Aug. 21, with additional sessions starting throughout the semester. All students enrolling at NOVA are required to register by 11:59 p.m. the day before the session begins and pay for the course by 5 p.m. the next business day after registering. Online registration is open 24 hours a day at www.nvcc.edu/startstrong.

For additional information on NOVA Express Weekend and Evening College @ the Woodbridge Campus, please visit their website or call 703-323-3000.