From Prince William County police:

On July 31 at 6:41 a.m., officers responded to investigate a suspicious vehicle which was reported in the area of Williamson Boulevard and Duneiden Lane in Manassas. The investigation revealed a citizen was stopped at the traffic light on Sudley Road at Williamson Boulevard, attempting to make a left turn.

A driver of a blue, 2007 Ford Crown Victoria was also stopped at the same signal in an adjacent lane next to the citizen. When the vehicles made the left turn onto Williamson Blvd, the suspect vehicle got behind the citizen’s car and activated red and blue flashing lights which were mounted in the grill and visor area.

The citizen stopped in the area above where the driver of the other vehicle approached and identified himself as an off-duty police officer. The citizen asked the suspect for identification and the name of his supervisor. The suspect then immediately went back to his vehicle and left the area.

The citizen obtained the tag number of the suspect vehicle and provided it to police. Officers were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as the accused. Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused, identified as Alex BARMIL. Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from January 2016]

Alex BARMIL, 21, of the 5800 block of Lebanon Road in Alexandria

Described as a white male, 5’11”, 140lbs with a thin build, medium complexion, collar length, curly brown hair, brown eyes and a clean shaven face

Wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer