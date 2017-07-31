News Shots fired into car in Haymarket
From Prince William police:
Attempted Malicious Wounding | Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On July 28 at 7:08PM, officers responded to the area of Market Ridge Blvd and Muir Dr in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old man, was involved in an altercation with the accused, a male acquaintance, in front of a residence on Bryson Cir. The parties separated and the accused retrieved a handgun from the home. The accused then exited the home and stood in front of the victim’s vehicle. At one point, the accused fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle. The victim fled the area and parked at a nearby business where he called police. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied. A fried of the victim was eventually contacted and confirmed he was not injured. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Michael Donovan WINE, was arrested.
Arrested on July 28:
Michael Donovan WINE, 43, of 6802 Bryson Cir in Haymarket
Charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
