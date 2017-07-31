Pot hole a growing problem near Woodbridge Target store

First on Potomac Local

WOODBRIDGE — A pot hole at Woodbridge shopping center is getting bigger, we’re told.

The pot hole sits at the intersection of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge and an entrance to Parkway Crossing West Shopping Center in the 15800 block of Telegraph Road, best known for its Target store.

The hole has been there for about three weeks, according to a spokesman for Occoquan District Supervisor Ruth Anderson, who sent us the photos.

Anderson’s office was alerted to the pot hole by two constituents who called to complain about the hole. One of them damaged their car on the hole, according to Anderson’s spokesman.

The Supervisor’s office is working to find out who is responsible for fixing the pot hole. He tells us the buildings in the center, like Target, are individually owned.

Pete McCabe, of the Pruitt Group which owns the building that houses Appliance Connection, tells us they do not pay a fee for regular maintenance or upkeep of the parking lot.

More on this as we have it.