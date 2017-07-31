People needed to help deliver emergency preparedness information to the public

Good morning Prince William – Saved Hands Foundation is preparing for their Annual August Free Back to School Back Pack Giveaway! You can drop off donations starting at 12noon on Saturday August 12th at Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge. Contact Pamela at 703-895-6681 for more info.

· Serve our Willing Warriors (SOWW) is looking for Ambassadors and Guest Services Support Team members. SOWW was founded to help support our Nation’s wounded, injured or ill military members. They provide an enjoyable respite experience for our recovering warriors, their families, and their caretakers in a warm, home-like atmosphere. For detailed information on each of these positions, please contact Kimberly at: Kimberly.gaytan@willingwarriors.org or 571-248-2213 and be sure to visit their website: www.willingwarriors.org. The next volunteer orientation is Thursday August 31st, 6-7pm! They also have two events coming up including their 5th Annual Golf Tournament on September 18th and their Annual Gala on November 4th at the MGM National Harbor.

· Catholic Charities – Hogar Immigrant Services has an urgent need for volunteers to teach English classes in Woodbridge, Dale City, Manassas and Springfield. Classes are held Monday-Thursday so you can pick the class and location most convenient. No foreign language or teaching experience needed as you’ll receive all the training needed to be successful. Please call Arielle at (703) 534-9805 ext. 225 to learn more.

· Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center needs volunteers as side-walkers and horse leaders. Training provided- please visit their website for the next volunteer training at: rainbowriding.org or email them at: rainbow@rainbowriding.org.

· Leesylvania State Park is looking for volunteers every Monday until Labor Day 10:30am-4:30pm for lots of fun clean-up projects. Gather your work clothes, boots, water bottle and friends to join in the fun. Please call (703) 583-6904 to learn more.

· Brain Injury Services is looking for a volunteer to take individuals fishing in the next few months while the weather is nice. What a great way to share your experiences with another. Please call Michelle at (703) 451-8881 ext. 232 to learn more

· Think cool fall weather! Mark your calendar for the Walk to End Alzheimer on Saturday October 21st at the Harris Pavilion. Volunteers are needed with event set-up, clean-up, refreshments, route monitoring and much more. Please email Ben at: bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.

· Keep Prince William Beautiful is gearing up for their 1st Annual Old Bridge Road clean-up on Monday October 9th: 9am-12 noon. This perfect event for all especially families and groups! Please email them at: info@kpwb.org for more info.

· Project Mend-a-House is looking for volunteers who love to fix stuff join their great teams. Both skilled and unskilled handymen and women are needed. Please call (703) 792-7663 or visit their website: pmah.org to learn more.

· Volunteer Prince William’s Disaster Services Program is looking for people to help deliver emergency preparedness information to the public through a variety of outreach programs. Most activities will occur during regular business hours so this would be a great deal for retirees. Remember, September is National Disaster Preparedness Month! Contact Bonnie to learn more: bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org.

· Our Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is still looking for volunteers for the Area Agency on Aging’s Meal on Wheels program You can sign up for a regular day or be a substitute driver. It is easy to do just by picking up a few meals at the Senior Center kitchens in Manassas or Woodbridge and delivering to your route. Bring joy and combat hunger among our seniors! If you are age 55+ contact Jan at 571-292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team. Adults 54 and under please phone Reede at 703-792-6413.

· RSVP is also in urgent need of volunteers aged 55+ who can drive veterans and/or their spouses to medical appointments in Prince William County. There is a particular need for volunteers in eastern PWC to help veterans retired from Quantico and Fort Belvoir. Volunteers pick up veterans at their home, take them to their appointment, and assist with filling a prescription (if needed) and transport the veteran safely home. It is wonderful way to say “thank you” to our veterans and their family members for their service, and it only takes a few hours out of a day. Contact Jan at 571-292-5302 for all the details.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.