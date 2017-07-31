WOODBRIDGE — Capt. Mark Perry is giving boat tours of the Potomac River.

His boat the Miss Rivershore leaves from Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge every other Sunday. Sightseers are taken on an eight-mile trip that loops from Freestone Point at Leesylvania south to Possum Point, and then back to Leesylanvia park.

The loop takes 75 minutes to complete. Perry makes a stop at the popular Tim’s Rivershore restaurant so riders can stop, get off the boat, eat and drink. When the boat makes a later pass, customers can get back onboard and be ferried back to Leesylvania.

“As you know, the park hosts a number of guests who are interested in a variety of day use pursuits related to the water,” Leesylvania State Park manager Karen Lambey tells Potomac Local. “Not everyone has the space, means, or desire to maintain a boat of their own, so the recreational boating tours provided by the Miss Rivershore allows these park guests to experience the Potomac River from a new perspective. The service also nicely compliments the other concessions operation at the park, Woodbridge Sailing, which provides sailing lessons and sailboat rentals but no actual boat rides.”

The Miss Rivershore began service from Leesylvania in June. Perry, the owner of the boat and the Rivershore Charters company, bid and won a five-year contract to be the exclusive boat concessionaire at the park. The Miss Rivershore is a 50-foot covered pontoon boat with room for 46 passengers.

Trips leave Leesylvania the first and third Sunday of the month at 11 a.m., 12;15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5:15 p.m. Tickets for adults cost $20 each, $15 each for seniors, $8 each for children between four and 10 years old. Children under age four ride free.