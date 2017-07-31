Fire crews called to gas leak

WOODBRIDGE — A gas leak has prompted the closure of Ginseng Way in Woodbridge.

Fire and rescue crews are on the scene of the gas leak near Hoadly Road about 1:30 p.m.

Ginseng Way connects Websters Way with Baneberry Circle where about 50 homes sit. Police have stopped all traffic from entering the circle.

At least one person has evacuated from their house.

More as we have it.

2:05 p.m.

A crew from Washington Gas arrived on the scene and told fire and rescue crews the leak should be contained within 45 minutes, according to initial reports.

2:28 p.m.

Washington Gas crews tell fire and rescue repair ETA is now 5 p.m.