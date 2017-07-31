News Fire crews called to gas leak
WOODBRIDGE — A gas leak has prompted the closure of Ginseng Way in Woodbridge.
Fire and rescue crews are on the scene of the gas leak near Hoadly Road about 1:30 p.m.
Ginseng Way connects Websters Way with Baneberry Circle where about 50 homes sit. Police have stopped all traffic from entering the circle.
At least one person has evacuated from their house.
More as we have it.
2:05 p.m.
A crew from Washington Gas arrived on the scene and told fire and rescue crews the leak should be contained within 45 minutes, according to initial reports.
2:28 p.m.
Washington Gas crews tell fire and rescue repair ETA is now 5 p.m.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘Brew Republic’ a nation devoid of craft beer snobs
July 27, 2017
Sell for FREE, shop at the Chick-fil-A Bristow Community Appreciation Yard Sale
July 24, 2017
Licensed stylist or barber needed
July 20, 2017
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017