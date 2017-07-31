News Details on suspicious Triangle apartment fire
TRIANGLE — We first reported on Sunday that a weekend fire in Triangle is suspicious.
The cause of the fire leans toward “incendiary,” according to Prince William County fire marshal Matt Smolksy.
Officials suspect someone set the blaze.
More from a press release:
On Saturday, July 29th at 12:38 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire at the Melrose Apartments located in the 18100 block of Purvis Drive in Triangle. Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire in one of the multifamily duplex units in which one was occupied and the other vacant. Firefighters initiated fire attack and quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries reported. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office two units sustained extensive damage estimated at $150,000. The Building Official has posted the home unsafe. Red Cross was on scene to assist one adult misplaced by the fire. The fire is still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
