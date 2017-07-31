Traffic Crash closes ramp from I-66 east to Sudley Road
Police are working a multi-car crash at Interstate 66 and Sudley Road near Manassas.
The crash occurred on the exit ramp from I-66 east to Sudley Road. The ramp is closed and the Virginia Department of Transportation urges drivers to find another way.
Manassas: 66EB ramp to Sudley: Multi-vehicle crash impacting ramp as well as Sudley SB at Balls Ford. Pls use alternate routes.
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 31, 2017
