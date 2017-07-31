WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

Crash closes ramp from I-66 east to Sudley Road

by Potomac Local on July 31, 2017 at 5:17 pm Leave a Comment

Police are working a multi-car crash at Interstate 66 and Sudley Road near Manassas.

The crash occurred on the exit ramp from I-66 east to Sudley Road. The ramp is closed and the Virginia Department of Transportation urges drivers to find another way. 

 

