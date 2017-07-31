News Baby Café at Jirani starts Tuesday
MANASSAS — A new meet-up group aims to talk about motherhood over coffee in Manassas.
From an email:
Novant Health UVA Health System will host the grand opening of Baby Café on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Jirani Coffeehouse located in Manassas, VA (9425 West Street). Baby Café is a free resource for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to get support from International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC) and to share experiences with other moms. This Baby Café location is the first in the Commonwealth of Virginia offered as part of the international Baby Café program. Sessions are held every other Tuesdayfrom 10:00 a.m. to noon. Jirani Coffeehouse provides a private room for Baby Café with free snacks and drinks for program participants. An inside “Stroller Parking Lot” for Baby Café participants creates a special welcome and environment for breastfeeding moms and their children. No registration is needed and children are welcome.
Baby Café USA, established in 2011, is a national network of free breastfeeding drop-ins, combining breastfeeding information with a relaxed, informal environment where moms can chat and learn about breastfeeding from skilled practitioners and each other. It is related to Baby Café UK, started in 2000, and currently assists over 100 Baby Cafes worldwide. Sharon Gough, IBCLC, a lactation consultant at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, facilitates the bi-weekly meetings at Jirani Coffeehouse.
