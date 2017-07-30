One dead in early morning fire on Walnut Street

WOODBRIDGE — Police and the fire marshal’s office are investigating a fatal fire.

Fire and rescue crews were called to 1501 Walnut Street in Woodbridge just before 6 a.m. where they found a body.

More from a police press release:

Death Investigation | House Fire – On July 30 at 5:56AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1500 block of Walnut St in Woodbridge (22191) to assist the Department of Fire & Rescue with a fatal house fire. Fire crews initially responded to the home and discovered an occupant inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is not known at this time and, when confirmed, will be released once a next-of-kin is notified. The investigations into the death and the cause of the fire are currently under investigation by Prince William County police detectives and the Department of Fire & Rescue, Fire Marshal’s Office. More information will be released when available.

Police tape surrounded the one-story, single family home on Sunday morning. An additional crew was called to deal with a possible collapse of the structure about 9 a.m.

Fire crews grabbed chainsaws that could be heard running inside the home. All of the windows to the home had been shattered.

An official account from OWL Volunteer Fire Department describes its response:

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire at 1501 Walnut Street in Woodbridge. Crews arrived within minutes and reported heavy smoke and flames on arrival. Upon entering the building, fire crews encountered fire engulfing the first floor. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes. The blaze is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD, Dumfries VFD, and PWCDF&R responded to the incident.

Investigators expect to remain on scene for the rest of the morning. A special K9 unit from Stafford County was called to the scene to sniff for the presence of accelerants that could have caused the fire.

This morning’s blaze comes after a suspicious fire Friday night at the Melrose Apartments in Dumfries.

Crews were called to the 18000 block of Purvis Drive 1t:38 p.m. for a report of a fire. It’s being investigated as a possible arson, and there was little damage done to the apartment where the fire was found, Prince William fire marshal Matt Smolksy told us.