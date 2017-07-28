WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

News
Worker falls from ladder at construction site

by Potomac Local on July 28, 2017 at 8:16 am Leave a Comment

MANASSAS — A construction worker fell 30 feet off of a ladder.

Rescue crews were called to the 9400 block of Liberia Avenue on Thursday, July 27 about 6 p.m. where a man working on a new Wawa gas station was injured.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

We’ll post more information about this as it becomes available.

