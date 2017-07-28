News Worker falls from ladder at construction site
MANASSAS — A construction worker fell 30 feet off of a ladder.
Rescue crews were called to the 9400 block of Liberia Avenue on Thursday, July 27 about 6 p.m. where a man working on a new Wawa gas station was injured.
The victim was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.
The victim was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

We'll post more information about this as it becomes available.
