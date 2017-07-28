WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

81°

Menu
Breaking News: Updated: Arrest made in stabbing, victim expected to survive

Traffic
Ramp from southbound I-95 to Dale Blvd will be closed

by Potomac Local on July 28, 2017 at 9:27 am Leave a Comment

From an email: 

A portion of the ramp from southbound I-95 to Dale Blvd (Route 784) will be closed between 10 p.m. Sunday, July 30 and 5 a.m. Monday, July 31 to continue work on a ramp realignment project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow for a traffic switch to enable use of the newly installed signal at the end of the ramp at Dale Boulevard.

Traffic will be detoured via Potomac Mills Road and Gideon Drive back to Dale Boulevard.

All work is weather permitting.

The project is realigning the ramp and adding a traffic signal so that traffic from southbound I-95 can merge more safely onto westbound Dale Boulevard. The project is scheduled for completion later this summer.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dale City Local, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...