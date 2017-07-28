Ramp from southbound I-95 to Dale Blvd will be closed

From an email:

A portion of the ramp from southbound I-95 to Dale Blvd (Route 784) will be closed between 10 p.m. Sunday, July 30 and 5 a.m. Monday, July 31 to continue work on a ramp realignment project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow for a traffic switch to enable use of the newly installed signal at the end of the ramp at Dale Boulevard.

Traffic will be detoured via Potomac Mills Road and Gideon Drive back to Dale Boulevard.

All work is weather permitting.

The project is realigning the ramp and adding a traffic signal so that traffic from southbound I-95 can merge more safely onto westbound Dale Boulevard. The project is scheduled for completion later this summer.