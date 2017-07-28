News Occoquan’s Blue Arbor Café for sale
OCCOQUAN — One of the most talked about restaurants in Occoquan is for sale.
From an email:
After 15 years in business, Steve and Jeanette Power are selling the Blue Arbor Café. This quaint little café has been a part of Occoquan for decades, and as owners, we are looking for a buyer who will continue this great tradition in the Town of Occoquan by offering shopkeepers, residents, and visitors a fresh, tasty lunch in pretty little courtyard between Mill & Union Streets.
This “Taste Off the Beaten Path” needs someone who’ll love it as much as we have. We’re selling as we have family members back home in Ohio in need, and the proceeds will allow us to help those we love. As we begin our next big adventure in life, we wanted to reach out to you to see if you know of anyone who may be interested.
Meanwhile, please stop in the café and enjoy your favorite sandwich. We’d love to see you again soon!
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
‘Brew Republic’ a nation devoid of craft beer snobs
July 27, 2017
Sell for FREE, shop at the Chick-fil-A Bristow Community Appreciation Yard Sale
July 24, 2017
Licensed stylist or barber needed
July 20, 2017
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017