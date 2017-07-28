Occoquan’s Blue Arbor Café for sale

OCCOQUAN — One of the most talked about restaurants in Occoquan is for sale.

From an email:

After 15 years in business, Steve and Jeanette Power are selling the Blue Arbor Café. This quaint little café has been a part of Occoquan for decades, and as owners, we are looking for a buyer who will continue this great tradition in the Town of Occoquan by offering shopkeepers, residents, and visitors a fresh, tasty lunch in pretty little courtyard between Mill & Union Streets.

This “Taste Off the Beaten Path” needs someone who’ll love it as much as we have. We’re selling as we have family members back home in Ohio in need, and the proceeds will allow us to help those we love. As we begin our next big adventure in life, we wanted to reach out to you to see if you know of anyone who may be interested.

Meanwhile, please stop in the café and enjoy your favorite sandwich. We’d love to see you again soon!