Occoquan the first regional arts hub in Virginia

OCCOQUAN — Occoquan is now an official arts hub.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance this month giving its blessing for the county, Occoquan Town, and the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority to create a special arts district.

This is a big deal because we are the first in the state to have this designation,” said Occoquan Mayor Liz Quist.

Earlier, we told you the creation of the district was a bi-partisan effort by Virginia State Senator George Barker and Delegate David Albo. The legislation allows special tax districts to be created to provide incentives in the regional arts hub.

Earning the designation is something Occoquan leaders have sought since the town developed its comprehensive plan in 2012, said Quist.

The partners in this new arts hub, to include Occoquan, the Workhouse Arts Center, and the regional park authority are developing future arts events. The details of those events will be forthcoming in a press release, Quist added.

Occoquan each year plays host to two craft fairs, while the nearby Workhouse Arts Center is a regional destination for fine and performing arts.