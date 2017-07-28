National Night Out activities planned in Prince William, Manassas

Prince William police tell us they will be out on Tuesday, August, 1 in the community meeting with residents. While the department has not told us about any large NNO celebrations, it did encourage neighbors to head outside and gather with each other to build a sense of community.

From Prince William police:

The Prince William County Police Department will observe the 34th National Night Out celebration this year by encouraging County residents to lock their doors, turn on outdoor lights and spend the evening of Tuesday, August 1, outside with their neighbors as a symbol that they care about their neighborhoods. National Night Out – coordinated by the Crime Prevention Unit of the Police Department in partnership with the Prince William Crime Prevention Council – creates healthy neighborhoods block by block, to help neighbors know one another, to celebrate community, and to take steps to make neighborhoods safer for all residents. Additionally, National Night Out helps build positive relationships between the community and the Police Department.

Neighborhood Watch programs, and National Night Out, help to create a neighborhood network to prevent crime and enhance the quality of life in the County. Watches throughout the County will host motorcade stops and invite police officers and other law enforcement personnel for refreshments. For more information, call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.