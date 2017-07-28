WE ARE LOCAL News in Stafford, Virginia

79°

Menu
Breaking News: Updated: Arrest made in stabbing, victim expected to survive

News
Heavy rain to impact area over weekend has arrived

by Potomac Local on July 28, 2017 at 12:52 pm Leave a Comment

The heavy rains that are forecast to bring minor flooding to some parts of the region have begun. 

 

A flash flood watch is in effect now through Saturday afternoon. 

From the National Weather Service: 

* Portions of Maryland, The District of Columbia, Virginia, and West Virginia, including the following areas, in Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, St. Marys, and Washington. The District of Columbia. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Clarke, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Frederick VA, Greene, King George, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Orange, Page, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, and Western Mineral.

* Through Saturday afternoon

* Low pressure will develop over the Mid Atlantic today and move slowly off the coast through Saturday. This system will have the potential to bring 3 inches or more of rain to the region through Saturday afternoon. Thunderstorms could cause locally higher rainfall amounts. * Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises in streams and creeks. This could quickly result in flooding…especially in low lying and poor drainage areas.

 

Riders on area buses could experience delays due to the weather.

From PRTC OmniRide/OmniLink:

Due to the thunderstorms traveling through our region today, OmniRide and Metro Direct passengers may experience some delays during the afternoon/evening commute. We will do our best to keep the buses running as close to schedules as possible.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Stafford, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...