News Four accused of holding down man in his room, robbing him
From Prince William police:
Strong Armed Robbery – On July 26 at 9:30PM, officers were conducting routine foot patrol in the area of the Days Inn located at 249 New Market Ct in Manassas (20109) when they were flagged down regarding a robbery. The victim, a 36-year-old man, reported to police that he was held down in his room and robbed by four acquaintances. The suspects took the victim’s money. The victim left the room after the altercation and then went to the front desk where he encountered officers. The suspects were located in the room where they were detained without incident. The victim was not injured. Following the investigation, all four suspects were arrested.
Arrested on July 26:
Charles Edward HARRIS, 21, of 10951 Wild Ginger Cir, in Manassas
Diane Marie GISIN, 49, of no fixed address
Jack George CAMBRELEN, 57, of no fixed address
Thomas Oliver MOYA, 30, of no fixed address
All four suspects were charged with robbery
Court Date: October 23, 2017 | Bond: All Held WITHOUT Bond
