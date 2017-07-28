WOODBRIDGE — Police are searching a Woodbridge neighborhood after a girl was nearly abducted.

The victim told police she was walking her dog in the area of Rippon Middle School about 4:30 p.m. when a man walked up to her and attempted to abduct her, according to initial reports.

The dog bit the man, who fled toward Rippon Middle School.

6:30 p.m.

