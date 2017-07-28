News Updated: Dog bites man sought in attempted abduction
WOODBRIDGE — Police are searching a Woodbridge neighborhood after a girl was nearly abducted.
The victim told police she was walking her dog in the area of Rippon Middle School about 4:30 p.m. when a man walked up to her and attempted to abduct her, according to initial reports.
The dog bit the man, who fled toward Rippon Middle School.
We’ll post more information when we have it.
6:30 p.m.
From Prince William police:
Attempted Abduction — At approximately 3:50pm, the victim, a 10-year-old girl, was reportedly walking her dog in the 1800 block of Heather Glenn Ct in Woodbridge when an unknown man approached her and grabbed her arm. During the encounter, the victim’s dog bit the suspect who then released her and fled on foot.
A police K-9 checked the area. The suspect was not located. The victim was not injured.
The investigation continues.
Suspect Lookout:
Hispanic male, unknown age, 5’3″, 145lbs with a thin build, short brown hair and a goatee. Last seen wearing a white stripped shirt and light colored long pants.
