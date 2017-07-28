News Concert, video shoot on Holiday Island canceled
WOODBRIDGE — You can blame the rainy weather for the cancellation of a concert and video shoot on Holiday Island.
Island owner Mark Richard’s told Potomac Local the live concert a video shoot of the Stormin Norman Band will not go on as planned. The show was scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and boaters were invited to drop anchor off of the tiny island on the Potomac River and watch.
The show was going to be a first for the island located near Woodbridge.
Richards says he hopes to reschedule the show.
“We don’t know what it’s going to be or when it’s going to be,” Richards told Potomac Local
The band at the center of the free show posted this video to Facebook to voice their displeasure about the cancellation.
Heavy rain is expected to fall across the region tonight and into the weekend.
