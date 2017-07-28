Brewer faces charges after man shot during narcotics buy

From Prince William police:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding *ARREST – On July 28, officers located the suspect, identified as the accused, who was involved in the shooting which occurred in the 3500 block of Powells Crossing Ct in Woodbridge on July 27. Police received an anonymous tip, which ultimately led officers to the area of Bayside Dr where members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted an arrest. The accused fled on foot and was taken into custody following a brief chase. The investigation into the shooting revealed the accused met the victim to conduct a narcotics transaction. During the transaction, the accused took a firearm belonging to the victim and, when the victim intervened, he was shot in the upper body. After the altercation, the accused fled the area. At the time of the incident, three children of the accused, ages 3, 6, and 7, were inside the vehicle. The children were not injured during the altercation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Susann Michelle BREWER, was arrested. The children were located with the accused during her arrest and were subsequently released to the custody of Child Protective Services. Additional charges are pending.

Arrested on July 28:

Susann Michelle BREWER, 30, of no fixed address

Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Court Date: September 25, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Malicious Wounding [Previously Released] – On July 27 at 2:29AM, officers responded to the 3500 block of Powells Crossing Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 35-year-old man of Woodbridge, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The investigation revealed that the incident took place outside of a residence during a drug transaction. The victim was speaking to multiple occupants of a vehicle when he was shot by one of the individuals inside. The suspects immediately fled the scene. An uninvolved party heard the gunshot and contacted police. The victim is expected to survive. This incident was not random. The investigation continues.