News Virginia Little League tournament wraps with local win
TRIANGLE — The Virginia Little League Championship wrapped up today with a local team taking home the state title.
From emails:
Local [Northern Virginia] wins and is head to regionals in Georgia. Fort Hunt Little League wins with a walk off single against Atlee Little League.
Another email:
Fort Hunt…Atlee’ 6 to 5 in the bottom of the sixth
The majors, as they’re called, were held this week at Fuller Heights Park in Triangle at 18511 Old Triangle Road.
