WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

82°

Menu
Breaking News: Updated: Arrest made in stabbing, victim expected to survive

News
Virginia Little League tournament wraps with local win

by Potomac Local on July 27, 2017 at 5:03 pm Leave a Comment
vall5
vall2
vall3
vall1

 

TRIANGLE — The Virginia Little League Championship wrapped up today with a local team taking home the state title. 

From emails: 

Local [Northern Virginia] wins and is head to regionals in Georgia. Fort Hunt Little League wins with a walk off single against Atlee Little League.
Another email: 
Fort Hunt…Atlee’ 6 to 5 in the bottom of the sixth
The majors, as they’re called, were held this week at Fuller Heights Park in Triangle at 18511 Old Triangle Road.

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dumfries Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...