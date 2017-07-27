WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Kaine to discuss health care needs with service member advocates and people with disabilities

by Potomac Local on July 27, 2017 at 11:00 am Leave a Comment

From Senator Tim Kaine:

Tomorrow, July 28, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committees, will travel to Haymarket and Manassas to discuss the health care needs of servicemembers, veterans, and individuals with disabilities in Virginia. In Haymarket, Kaine will visit Serve Our Willing Warriors, a non-profit organization that serves as a retreat for wounded servicemembers to reconnect with their families during the healing process, to meet with the Willing Warriors founders, staff, and volunteers and discuss the needs facing veterans who have suffered from injuries in service.

In the afternoon, Kaine will tour the Independence Empowerment Center, a community-based, non-profit organization operated by and for people with disabilities, in Manassas. Kaine will participate in a roundtable discussion with the executive director and members of the Center to hear their concerns about Senate Republican plans to slash Medicaid. In Virginia, Medicaid provides health care to more than one million Virginians – including 186,000 people with disabilities. On Tuesday, Republicans voted to open debate on their health care bill that would cause tens of millions of Americans to lose their insurance.

Friday, July 28, 2017

 

Kaine To Tour Serve Our Willing Warriors in Haymarket

10:00 AM
16013 Waterfall Road
Haymarket, VA

 

Kaine To Tour Independence Empowerment Center

2:00 PM
8409 Dorsey Circle, Suite 101-102
Manassas, VA

 

