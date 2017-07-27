Bristow man, 26, charged with assault & battery on a law enforcement officer

From Prince William County police:

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On July 24 at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Aaron Lane in Manassas to investigate a large fight possibly involving weapons. Officers arrived on scene and located a large group in the Barron Park pavilion area.

During the encounter, an odor of marijuana was detected and the group was detained. While investigating, one of the individuals, later identified as the accused, fled on foot. An officer attempted to stop the accused, at which point, he pushed down on the officer. Officers gave chase and were able to take accused in custody.

During the chase, the accused disposed of suspected marijuana and prescription medication. The accused was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The officer was not injured. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Sheldon O’Neil TAPSCOTT, was arrested.

Arrested on July 24:

Sheldon O’Neil TAPSCOTT, 26, of 11888 Frank Haskell Court, Bristow

Charged with assault & battery on a LEO, resisting arrest, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II narcotic and possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Court Date: September 8, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond