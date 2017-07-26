News Seasonably low temperatures and significant rainfall likely this week
Lower temperatures and possibly heavy rainfall accompanying thunder storms are likely Thursday through Saturday.
Showers continue along western shore areas this afternoon. Temps are below seasonable values. Possible isolated shower as far west as DC. pic.twitter.com/9fXtuY4KGu
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 26, 2017
From the National Weather Service:
Widespread showers and thunderstorm are likely Friday and Friday night. Scattered incidents of flash flooding are possible from torrential downpours. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible as well.
