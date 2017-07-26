WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

McAuliffe stops by Jirani Coffeehouse

by Potomac Local on July 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm Leave a Comment

MANASSAS — Virginia’s Governor Terry McAuliffe stopped by Jirani Coffeehouse in Downtown Manassas and have an impassioned endorsement of the independent shop’s java.

The governor’s office posted a video of him standing next shop owner Ken Mooreman.

From the Governor of Virginia Facebook page: 

 

