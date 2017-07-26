News Man suspected of domestic related abduction arrested
Michael Kelly Puckett, previously sought for abduction and domestic assault and battery has been located and arrested by police, thanks to an anonymous tip.
From Prince William County police:
Abduction | Domestic Related *ARREST – On July 25, officers located the accused, Michael Kelly PUCKETT, who was wanted in connection to a domestic altercation which occurred at a residence located in the 10400 block of Lonesome Road in Nokesville on July 23. Police received an anonymous tip, which ultimately led officers to his location where he was arrested without incident.
Arrested on July 25:
Michael Kelly PUCKETT, 48, of the 10400 block of Lonesome Rd in Nokesville
Charged with abduction, domestic assault & battery, and destruction of property
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Abduction | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On July 23 at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a domestic call which occurred earlier that morning at a residence located in the 10400 block of Lonesome Rd in Nokesville. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 48-year-old woman of Nokesville, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, a family member, which escalated.
During the encounter, the accused retrieved a kitchen knife and threatened the victim. The accused then punched the victim in the face and prevented her from leaving the residence. At some point, the victim was able to escape and get in her vehicle. As the victim was attempting to drive away, the accused broke a window and attempted to grab her.
The victim was eventually able to flee the area then contact police. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Michael Kelly PUCKETT. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
