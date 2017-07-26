News Local photographer on exhibit at The Hall in Manassas
From Prince William County:
City of Manassas, VA Today through Aug. 31, Christine Grubbs, a local photographer, is displaying her art in The Hall at City Hall. The exhibit is open to the public Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free.
“History is the driving force behind much of my work,” said Grubbs. “It is important for me to know the background of a scene or object in order to tell the story of the image I am creating and make it come alive.”
Christine Grubbs’ photos range from city scenes, to mountain ranges and beautiful still life displayed in frames and on canvas.
Exhibits in The Hall at City Hall rotate on a monthly basis and include different forms of visual art. For more information about art in the City of Manassas, visit www.manassascity.org/art.
