WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

84°

Menu

News
Local photographer on exhibit at The Hall in Manassas

by Potomac Local on July 26, 2017 at 12:39 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County:

City of Manassas, VA  Today through Aug. 31, Christine Grubbs, a local photographer, is displaying her art in The Hall at City Hall. The exhibit is open to the public Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free.

“History is the driving force behind much of my work,” said Grubbs. “It is important for me to know the background of a scene or object in order to tell the story of the image I am creating and make it come alive.”

Christine Grubbs’ photos range from city scenes, to mountain ranges and beautiful still life displayed in frames and on canvas.

Grubbs 1
Grubbs 2
Grubbs 3
Grubbs 4

Exhibits in The Hall at City Hall rotate on a monthly basis and include different forms of visual art. For more information about art in the City of Manassas, visit www.manassascity.org/art.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local, Arts
A word from our sponsors...