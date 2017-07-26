WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Fire and Rescue Recruit School Graduation Class 2017-1

by Potomac Local on July 26, 2017 at 3:18 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue:

On Friday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m., the Department of Fire and Rescue will hold its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2017-1 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Battalion Chief Chris Granger will preside over the ceremony.

Class 2017-1 consists of 25 Fire and Rescue Technicians who successfully completed 26 weeks of rigorous academic and physical training at the Department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville, Virginia. Each student performed in excess of 1,200 hours of training. The training consisted of 1 week of Orientation/Study Skills/Health, Nutrition and Fitness, 7 weeks of Emergency Medical Training, 13 weeks of Fire Training, and 5 weeks of Specialized Training.

The Department will announce the following graduates:
Kenikenihia Aikau       Andrew Jones        Thomas Sedell
Robert Attrill        Erik Leon        Skylar Sipe
Daniel Chudy        Robert McBurney        Kyle Smith
Nicolas Cicero        Jason Mendez        John Tyson
Jenifer Delp        Charles Monroe        Joseph Wasik
Monique Dickey        Jordan Nail        Bryan Ziegler
Nicholas Gonnella        Jacob Phillips        Justin Zoshak
Richard Herrera              Andrew Ra
Chadd Holmes        Nicholas Russo

For more information, please call 703-792-6380.

Note: The media is welcome to attend. Photo opportunities will be available
throughout the graduation ceremony.

