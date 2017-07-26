News Fire and Rescue Recruit School Graduation Class 2017-1
From Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
On Friday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m., the Department of Fire and Rescue will hold its graduation ceremony for Recruit Class 2017-1 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Battalion Chief Chris Granger will preside over the ceremony.
Class 2017-1 consists of 25 Fire and Rescue Technicians who successfully completed 26 weeks of rigorous academic and physical training at the Department’s Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville, Virginia. Each student performed in excess of 1,200 hours of training. The training consisted of 1 week of Orientation/Study Skills/Health, Nutrition and Fitness, 7 weeks of Emergency Medical Training, 13 weeks of Fire Training, and 5 weeks of Specialized Training.
The Department will announce the following graduates:
Kenikenihia Aikau Andrew Jones Thomas Sedell
Robert Attrill Erik Leon Skylar Sipe
Daniel Chudy Robert McBurney Kyle Smith
Nicolas Cicero Jason Mendez John Tyson
Jenifer Delp Charles Monroe Joseph Wasik
Monique Dickey Jordan Nail Bryan Ziegler
Nicholas Gonnella Jacob Phillips Justin Zoshak
Richard Herrera Andrew Ra
Chadd Holmes Nicholas Russo
For more information, please call 703-792-6380.
Note: The media is welcome to attend. Photo opportunities will be available
throughout the graduation ceremony.
