News ‘During the encounter, the accused allegedly put the victim in a chokehold’
From Prince William County police:
Strangulation | Domestic Related – On July 25 at 10:33 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3200 block of Berlin Court in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic assault. The victim, a 19-year old woman, reported to police that she and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated physically.
During the encounter, the accused allegedly put the victim in a chokehold. Once released, the victim fell to the ground. The parties eventually separated and the accused left the home. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Tony Edward BEST. The warrant on accused was served on July 26.
Arrested on July 26:
Tony Edward BEST, 31, of the 3200 block of Berlin Court in Woodbridge
Charged with strangulation
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
