News Manassas man charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication
From Prince William police:
Indecent Exposure – On July 23 at 5:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of Rolling Road and Sudley Road in Manassas when a male exposed himself to the officer and made an obscene gesture. When the officer approached the man, it was determined that he was intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.
Arrested on July 23:
Eduardo SALAZAR NAVARRO, 20, of 9073 Reynolds Place in Manassas
Charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, and possession of marijuana
Court Date: September 29, 2017 | Bond: Held on a $2,000 secured bond
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Sell for FREE, shop at the Chick-fil-A Bristow Community Appreciation Yard Sale
July 24, 2017
Licensed stylist or barber needed
July 20, 2017
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017